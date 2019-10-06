Apollo 11 NASA engineer Ron Bledsoe visits Kildare school
Ron monitored all the Apollo launches and flights to the moon
Reporter:
Paula Campbell
6 Oct 2019
Email:
paula@leinsterleader.ie
Ron Bledsoe, at Kildare Educate Together last week
Ron Bledsoe, retired NASA engineer, who worked on the Apollo 11 mission in 1969 visited the Kildare town Educate Together school last week.
Accompanied by his wife Marge and daughter Vicky, Ron gave a wonderful presentation to the very lucky children and staff, and entertained some very enthusiastic questioning from them.
Apollo 11 was the spaceflight that first landed humans on the Moon.
Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin formed the American crew that landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on July 20, 1969, at 20:17.
Both children and teachers were enthralled by Ron’s stories of getting humans into space and reaching the moon — staff members queued to meet him and have their photos taken with him. He kindly brought along NASA posters and stickers for the children too.
Ron worked on the design and development of the Apollo Programme F-1 rocket engine, which was at that time the largest rocket ever built, and which flew the first manned mission to the moon. He then became the Project Engineer and monitored all the Apollo launches and flights to the moon.
“He’s one of the most inspiring people we’ve had in our school, and is a fine example to all our students, especially our budding engineers and scientists,” said Aideen McDonagh, “It was a privilege to hear him speak, and we will remember his visit for a long time to come.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
You can contact us using the details below: Leinster Leader, 19 South Main Street, Naas Co Kildare Email: advertising@leinsterleader.ie Telephone: 045 897 302
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Leinster Leader provides news, events and sport features from the Kildare area. For the best up to date information relating to Kildare and the surrounding areas visit us at Leinster Leaderregularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on