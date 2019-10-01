Curragh race day in aid of Alan Kavanagh's life enhancing operation in Holland

The Curragh Racecourse is to host a special event on Sunday October 13 in aid of the Alan Kavanagh Life Enhancing Operation (Holland) fund.

Alan was diagnosed with liver cancer in November 2017 and after 22 months of chemotherapy with no major progress, Alan has been accepted for a life enhancing operation in Holland by one of the world's leading liver specialists.

To help contribute to the cost of Alan’s operation and treatment in Holland, a fundraiser has been organised at the Curragh Racecourse season finale on Sunday October 13 - The Alan Kavanagh Life Enhancing Operation (Holland) Race Day.

Alan’s family and friends would love if you could join Alan and Eileen, their family and friends for what promises to be a great day at the beautiful new Curragh.

Tickets are €20 which will include a special draw on the day and are available from the Kavanagh and Murray families, his close friends and McDonnell’s Bar, Newbridge. All support will be greatly appreciated.