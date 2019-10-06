Ireland's Showband era recalled at heritage talk in Clane

It was certainly a blast from the past on September 20 when Pat Lonergan came to Clane Library for what turned out to be a fascinating talk on the showband era in Ireland.

Among the stories was the arrest of former Taoiseach, Albert Reynolds, on suspicion of drink driving.

The showband era was at its height in the 1960’s.

Like many other aspects of our culture, much of it has disappeared, in particular the large halls around the country, some of them in very rural locations.

He recalled that when it began some of the musicians were in ceili music and told us that the Gallowglass Ceili Band in Naas was one of the biggest in the country.

There were an estimated 600-700 bands around the country, some of them local or regionally famous and others international in their reach.

They included the King Showband in Naas, set up by Pat McGarr.

It included musicians like Barry Cluskey, Ronnie Reynolds and, at a later stage, Billy Hopkins.

Two of the biggest venues in Kildare were the Roseland ballroom in Naas and the Dreamland in Athy, both owned by Albert and Jim Reynolds.

Albert was involved in a collision on the way back from the Dreamland and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

But, Pat reminded us, Albert was a pioneer and did not drink alcohol.

The charge was reduced to careless driving.

This music was a big business.

The much loved showbands employed over 4,000 musicians or up to 10,000 when the spin off activity was considered. “Ectasy did not come in tablet format but from fun at dances,” said Pat.