Walk a mile for Kildare's Little Way Cancer Support group

A new calendar for 2020 has just been launched by a Clane group.

The Little Way Cancer Support group, which has a base in the town centre of Clane, recently launched the calendar.

”It is beautiful", said Little Way spokesperson, Evelyn McKee.

It came about following an approach from Noel Earls, Media Choice and plenty of aid from photographer, Kevin Carr. “We are very grateful to them both. They have been so wonderful,” said Evelyn.

The calendar is not just about providing beautiful photographs and dates.

It also has many philosophical quotes which have meaning for those who must deal with cancer. It is on sale for €5 and can be obtained from Little Way directly at www.little-way.org or 045-902996/087-2983140

A large group attended the launch on Tuesday, September 17.

The group, which pays for counselling support for those with cancer, is busy at the moment.

On October 13 it will run a special walk , starting from its own premises.

This will be led by the Maynooth Brass Band and gardai will be on duty to supervise where necessary.

“We are not providing sponsorship cards but are asking people to donate, which can be done through the website. We hope to have a good crowd of people,” said Evelyn.

She said the group’s premises is now their own and the money raised from both events will go towards providing counselling for those in need. “We get three new people a week looking for the services,” she said.