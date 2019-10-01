Benefit make-up store to open in Kildare Village this weekend

Hots on the heels of the announcement that Swiss chocolatier Lindt will open their first ever Lindt store in Ireland, at Kildare Village, this Saturday, another top brand has announced it's arrival in Kildare.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Popular make-up brand, Benefit is opening in Kildare Village this Friday, 4 October.

To mark the occasion, all Benefit customers in the first week will receive a key in store and an opportunity to break in to the Benefit Vault.

The Benefit Vault contains €250 worth of Benefit products and there will be one winner each day for one week.