Average Kildare house prices rise 3.9% in past year

The price of the average three-bed semi in County Kildare rose by 3.9% to €282,000 in the last year according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

Prices across County Kildare remained static over the past three months, the REA Average House Price Survey found.

The survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide to the close of last week.

“The market is very slow, with little to no increase since the last quarter,” said Brian Farrell of REA Newbridge and Naas.

Prices have remained static across the county this quarter, with the average three-bed semi-detached house currently taking six weeks to sell and coming to the market for €238,000 in Newbridge, €280,000 in Naas, and €305,000 in both Maynooth and Celbridge.

The average semi-detached house nationally now costs €235,009, the Q3 REA Average House Price Survey has found – a drop of 0.43% on the Q2 2019 figure of €236,028.

The price of a three-bedroom semi in Dublin’s postal zones fell by an average of €4,500 in the past three months as Brexit uncertainty affects buyers.

Three-bed semi-detached houses in Dublin city registered a third consecutive quarter fall (-1%) since the end of June and have decreased by -3.3% to €428,500 compared to September 2018.

Prices also fell by 1% in the commuter counties in the past three months, with the average house now selling for €246,611 – an annual fall of 0.7%.

After a year of rises to June, agents are citing an uncertainty surrounding Brexit hampering viewing numbers.

Prices in the country’s major cities outside Dublin – Cork, Galway, Waterford and Limerick – remained unchanged in the past three months.

“The highest annual price increases (3.3%) were once again seen in the rest of the country’s towns which rose in selling price by an average of €5,000 in the past year and 0.36% in the past three months to €161,724,” said REA spokesperson Barry McDonald.

