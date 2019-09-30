Seven horses removed from Athy

Seven horses were removed from the town of Athy as part of a joint operation with Kildare gardai and Kildare County Council horse pound on September 27 last.

The operation is designed to combat loose horses and anti social behavior by horse owners in the Athy town area.

It took place last Friday morning in Athy involving local Gardaí from Athy Garda station and personnel from the Council horse pound.

