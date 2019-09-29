FAI former CEO John Delaney resigns





John Delaney has resigned from his position as Executive Vice President of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) with immediate effect. The announcement was made last night, with Delaney to step down immediately.

The FAI confirmed it will fulfill certain notice and pension obligations as agreed between the association and the former CEO of the FAI.

A statement released on Saturday night read: "The Board of the Football Association of Ireland announces the resignation with immediate effect of Executive Vice President and former CEO John Delaney.

"This follows talks between the parties. The FAI will fulfill certain notice and pension obligations as agreed between the parties. Mr Delaney served as CEO of the FAI from 2005 to March of 2019 during which time the FAI became partners in the new Aviva Stadium.

In 2017, he was elected to the UEFA Executive and in March of this year, he moved to a role of Executive Vice-President of the FAI."

The statement further read that both parties have agreed to make no further comment.

The FAI has been mired in controversy over the past year, regarding loans by the former CEO to the association, which did not comply to state funding rules. Mr Delaney was one of five executives who appeared before the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport to answer questions on governance issues.