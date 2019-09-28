WARNING: Rainfall weather alert for Kildare

Met Éireann has extended its rain warning to Laois, Dublin, Kildare and other Leinster counties and advised that flooding is possible.

The forecaster widened the Status Yellow rainfall warning to all of Munster as well as Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

The warning, which was extended on Saturday morning, says there will be heavy rain at times with amounts of 25 to 35 mm possible and a risk of localised flooding.

The Warning is valid until 7am tomorrow.