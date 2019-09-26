Kildare based Blood Bikers continue their good work for another year

Blood Bikes Leinster, a voluntary medical transport team based in Johnstown Business Centre in Naas, is set to continue their good work for another year.

Established in April 2013, Blood Bikes Leinster is a dedicated team of local volunteers, which supports hospitals and other organisations across Ireland by helping to transport various medical items to their destinations whatever the weather.

It has received funding support from a leading motorcycle insurance broker for a fifth consecutive year.

The donation from Dublin-based Carole Nash, will ensure the team of volunteers are insured to ride their bikes, allowing them to deliver urgent medical supplies to hospitals in Leinster and the surrounding areas for another year.

Fergus Lennon, Director of Blood Bikes Leinster, said: “We are truly grateful to Carole Nash who have supported us again and provided our bike insurance for the fifth year running. Every cent means so much for our small charity and we are so appreciative of their support and hope that we can sustain this relationship for many years to come.

“We receive no additional funding from the Irish Government, so every Euro raised has to be sponsored or fund raised. The saving from our insurance means we can use the funds to put towards further running costs and repairs.”

