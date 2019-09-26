Kildare County Council looking for drone operators
Needed for dilapidation surveys, river surveys, assessments of illegal dumping and other issues
Kildare County Council needs drone operators
Kildare County Council is seeking tenders for operators of drone services to work with various departments of of the county council.
The council invisages using the drones for the purposes of basic surveys, dilapidation surveys, river surveys and assessments of illegal dumping.
The council lodged information on the etenders website yesterday, with noon on October 23 next as the deadline for submissions.
Read also: Missing Person Appeal Xasan Maska, 25 years
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on