Missing Person Appeal Xasan Maska, 25 years

Gardaí in Kilmainham wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 25 year old, Xasan Maska who is missing from the Mount Brown, Dublin 8 area since Wednesday 25th of September 2019.

Xasan is described as being 5’7 in height and of slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a military style camouflage jacket, a tracksuit with 2 yellow stripes down the side.

Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of Xasan. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01-6669700 or The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.