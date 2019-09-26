Kildare Village keeps data from vehicles for 29 days

Kildare Village has admitted that it keeps data on the number plates of visitors' vehicles for 29 days and it is securely deleted afterwards.

The luxury retailer in Kildare Town uses Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to collect information on shoppers using its car parks.

It has erected public signs informing shoppers that it uses this technology as required under GDPR regulations. On the subject of the ANPR cameras, a Kildare Village spokesperson told the Leader: "We retain this information for 29 days and thereafter it is securely deleted."

ANPR cameras are also in use by gardaí to detect if vehicles are taxed and insured.

Kildare Village said it uses surveillance technologies, such as CCTV and Head Count Technology for guest safety reasons.

Its website says: “These technologies may automatically capture your image data and vehicle registration data when you enter or as you are walking around our villages.

“We collect information about the number of visitors in our villages which helps us to understand visitor journeys and implement enhanced guest safety measures,” it added.

The retail complex , which welcomed over two million visitors last year, celebrated Culture Night on Friday.