Kildare Garda divisional change well flagged

The decision of An Garda Síochána to make Portlaoise the new divisional headquarters of the Kildare, Offaly and Laois area has been made official today, but the move has been well flagged in advance, especially following the appointment of Laois Offaly Division Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlan to the Kildare division back in July.

In fact, while the amalgamation of the Kildare and Laois Offaly Divisions was one of numerous sweeping changes mooted in a new Garda Operation Model which was unveiled in August by the force, in reality that change happened weeks earlier.

The then Kildare Chief Superintendent Brian Sutton moved to the Harcourt Street and Chief Superintendent Scanlon, based in Portlaoise, was handed the Kildare job on top of his current role.

In a statement, the force explained that a “wide range of operational factors have been considered when deciding where the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters should be based. These factors included: population, geography, projected growth, crime trends and workload across a range of work streams.”

Meanwhile local TD Frank O’Rourke has expressed his disappointment at Naas losing its status as a divisional HQ.

While he acknowledged that the restructuring of the force is very important he believed it was a backwards decision to take the divisional headquarters away from Naas and to relocate it to Portlaoise.

“The downgrading of Naas Garda division will come as a surprise to many and most certainly a disappointment. It is imperative that there is absolutely no downgrading of Garda resources in the area.

Read also: New Kildare Laois Offaly Garda Division to have headquarters in Portlaoise

“The new divisional headquarters, based out of Portlaoise, will be catering for a population of almost 300,000 people, over 200,000 of whom are in Kildare. Surely it would have made more sense for the divisional headquarters to be where the population is concentrated.”

Commissioner Harris noted today that, "our new Operating Model will see larger Divisions with more resources. It will deliver increased Garda visibility in communities, as well more localised services. Resources will be strongly focused on community policing. Chief Superintendents and Superintendents will be empowered to make decisions on how policing is best delivered within their Divisions while working to a corporate framework. Superintendents will be located throughout the Divisions and will be supported by additional Sergeants and Inspectors.