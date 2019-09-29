Permission sought from council for Sallins apartments apartmentss

Planning permission is being sought for a small apartment development in Sallins.

Glenthorn Properties Limited, which has a registered company address in Naas, wants to build four apartments — two two-bedroom 2.5 storey apartments and two three-bedroom apartments with all associated ancillary site works on site previously approved for a childcare facility.

Permission was originally approved for a larger residential project.

This application results in the increase of the overall number of dwellings units originally approved from 116 to 120.

The development is known as Willouise, Sherlockstown Road.

A document provided as part of the application notes that while the site was previously approved for a childcare facility, an analysis of childcare needs in the area indicates that a facility is not required and “if it is built there is a significant risk it will lie idle.”