Newbridge Parishes race day on track

There is plenty to look forward to this Saturday, September 28 when the Curragh stages the annual Newbridge Parishes Family Race Day.

Well in excess of €500,000 has been raised for worthwhile projects benefiting the local community since it was launched 34 years ago with both the Catholic and Church of Ireland parishes working close together.

The race day coincides with the Curragh’s Autumn Festival, which also includes Future Champions Day on Sunday, September 29.

This will be the first running of the Parishes Day in the new Curragh Racecourse which was officially opened by An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and the Aga Khan earlier this year.

There will be a top class programme of eight races starting at 1.25pm, while a variety of free entertainment for children during the afternoon includes an exciting Kids Zone and music from a variety of local performers including the Newbridge Gospel Choir.

Children from sports clubs in the parish will take part in exhibition games between races including Moorefield, Sarsfields GAA, Newbridge Town and Newbridge United soccer teams, Cill Dara and Newbridge rugby clubs and Newbridge Athletics Club

The race day will also celebrate the successes of Irish Pony Club members this year and this will include a special Musical Ride performance and a Jockey Skills display on the track with ten pony club members taking part.

A complimentary shuttle bus service will collect at Newbridge Train Station and Whitewater Shopping Centre and also at Kildare Town station, stopping off in the square in Kildare Town.

Details of admission are available on www.curragh.ie. Free admission for under 18s, who are accompanied by an adult.