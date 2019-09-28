Kildare's Piercetown community celebrates 80th anniversary

A special mass and celebration of the 80th anniversary of Piercetown took place on September 7 in Newbridge.

Mass was held for deceased residents at 6pm at St Conleth’s Parish Church followed by a night of music, song and dance with Johnny Peters at Ryston Social Club.

Committee member Eileen Moore reported ‘a great crowd turned up in Ryston and Johnny Peters had the place in full swing all night’.

“People turned up from near and far and a lot of people traveled for the night. It was great to see all the old faces. Lena Murphy cut the cake — she was the second child to be born in Piercetown,” added Eileen.

The Piercetown committee also includes Tina Gallagher, Colette Martin, Mary Flynn, Mary Whyte, Susan Leeson and Teresa Keogh.