Elizabeth Taylor exhibition continues at Newbridge Silverware

The Lifestyle of Elizabeth Taylor exhibition at The Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware has been impressing visitors with the exhibits set to remain on display until October 6.

Free to enter, the exhibition showcases various garments and personal jewellery belonging to the iconic movie star.

The garments are due to go to auction on December 6, 7 and 8 in Los Angeles, California, where they will be sold by Julien’s Auctions.

Included are garments and jewellery that were the property of the star, created by designers Christian Dior, Nolan Miller, Valentino, Versace, and many more.

“Elizabeth Taylor was a trailblazer from a young age, marking the start of new fashion trends, igniting screens around the world as the greatest and most beautiful classic movie star, and courageously stepping forth as a philanthropist and activist during the height of the global AIDS crisis. This is a unique opportunity to see first-hand some of the personal effects of one of the 20th Century’s most fascinating and influential people, and to be up close and personal with personal pieces from the lifestyle of such a cultural icon,” said a spokesperson for the Newbridge Museum of Style Icons.