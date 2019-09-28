Launch of new interactive Legends of Kildare visitor experience

The launch of the Heritage Centre Virtual Reality Experience will take on October 7 at 12 noon.

Kildare town Heritage Centre and Tourist office has recently moved to a temporary office to facilitate works to its permanent office for a new and exciting visitor experience — Legends of Kildare.

“Kildare Town is one of Ireland’s oldest towns and with its rich heritage has many stories to tell,” said centre manager, Tom McCutcheon.

“With the introduction of the Ireland’s Ancient East we saw the opportunity of moving from a passive style of interpretation to one that is more of an exciting and immersive experience.”

The purpose of the new programme is to attract more foreign and national tourists to the area by presenting the ancient stories and legends of Kildare in a more accessible manner which will encourage them to explore the wider area.