Substantial four-bed home on market in stylish Naas estate

Number 3 The Park is a substantial four bedroomed detached house in the stylish Pipers Hill Estate on the Kilcullen Road, Naas.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

This is a very impressive home is laid out over three floors. It is bright and spacious and presented in show house condition.

It is packed with energy efficient features and high quality fixtures and fittings.

This exceptional family home is situated close to Naas town with its array of shops, boutiques, restaurants, bars and many leisure facilities.

It is within five minutes walk to three primary schools and a secondary school and beside Killashee House Hotel with its Leisure Centre and Spa.

The well proportioned accommodation briefly comprises entrance hallway, guest toilet, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility room.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms (three en-suite). On the second floor, the fourth bedroom comes with an en-suite and there is also storage room.

The property extends to an impressive 211m2 approximately and comes with an asking price of €469,000.

An appointment to view may be made through Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly Phone 045 866466, info@sfor.ie