Tour operators from Middle East enjoy Kildare sights

Seven leading tour operators from the Middle East visited Kildare town last week, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The group’s action-packed itinerary included an afternoon of shopping at Kildare Village, as well as a guided tour of the Irish National Stud and Gardens.

They stayed in Carton House. The aim of the visit is to encourage these influential travel professionals to extend Kildare’s Ancient East content of their programmes and itineraries.

Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Asia and Middle East, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these influential travel professionals to visit Kildare and Ireland, to sample some of our top visitor attractions and experiences at first-hand.”

In 2018, we welcomed around 71,000 visitors from the Middle East to the island of Ireland. As well as highlighting ease of access to Ireland, a key message for Tourism Ireland is the fact that Ireland is now visa free for UAE nationals.

Aisling McDermott continued: “Seeing is definitely believing — there is really no substitute for being able to come here and experience what Ireland has to offer at first-hand. Our aim is that when these travel professionals return home, they will be better informed and really enthusiastic about the destination, which will in turn help to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland.”