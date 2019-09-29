Two Wicklow residential sites for sale for €2.25m

Two landholdings totalling 20.27 acres of (8.2 hectares) of residentially zoned development land has come been put up for sale in Newcastle, Co Wicklow.

Read also: See Kildare stories

Situated in the picturesque sought after village environment of Newcastle, Co. Wicklow, which is located two km east of the N11 at Junction 13, approximately 40 km south of Dublin City Centre. The surrounding towns include Kilcoole 4 km, Greystones 8 km, Ashford 9½ km, Wickow Town 12 km and Newtownmountkennedy 5 km.

Newcastle is a small quiet village environment 1.2 km from the coast and beach with the benefit of pub, shop and garage.

Excellent transportation links are at hand with the N11 just 2 km, 84 Bus Route from the village, DART from Greystones and Train Station in Kilcoole.

The area is very scenic with the coast line and Wicklow Mountains nearby ideal for walking or hiking.

The lands which are zoned for residential development and offer short term grazing or agricultural opportunities, are being offered for sale as a single lot, set in two parcels.

Racefield Site — which is adjacent to the existing Racefield development of 12 detached houses contains 11.6 acres (4.69 hectares) on which planning permission previously existed for 41 houses, which has expired.

Sea Road Site — between Leamore Lane and Sea Road in the Village Centre containing 8.67 acres ( 3.51 hectares). The auctioneers are not aware of any planning permission having previously been applied for on this site.

It is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan

Auctioneers on 045-433550 who is guiding €2.25m.