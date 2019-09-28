Four-bed Prosperous family home comes on the market

Blacksallies, Prosperous has been brought to the market by Coonan Property.

This stunning four bedroom detached bungalow extends to 151 sq. m. (1625 sq. ft ).

Blacksallies offers generously proportioned bedrooms and living accommodation with room to suit all requirements including a large open plan living space.

The property is beautifully located on over 0.5 acres and is surrounded by open countryside yet it is situated in a peaceful, quiet location within a two minute-walk of Prosperous Village and all its amenities.

This property must be viewed to be fully appreciated.

It is on the market with a guide price of €455,000 and is being sold by private treaty.

For further information please contact Edward Cummins on 01-628 6128 or email:edwardc@coonan.com