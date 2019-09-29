First Harvest Fair takes place in Kildare town

Community apple press was made available for pressing on the day
Christy Murtagh Imelda Mc Cormack, Mary O'Neill Shelia Philbin, Wilfred Steward, Madeline Murtag all members of the community garden with the new Apple press.
The first harvest fair took place in the Market Square in Kildare town last Saturday, September 21 between 12 noon and 4pm.
A new 20 litre apple press was available for the community so people were encouraged to bring their apples along for juicing on the day.
Run in conjunction with the Heritage Centre and the Kildare town Community Garden, the press was located outside the Heritage Centre on the day.
Georgina Kemmy of the Community Garden in Campion Crescent said that the new press was purchased last week.
“We have a community garden in Kildare town,” Georgina said. “As part of our grant application we applied to purchase nine apple trees and a community press.
The press cost €1,200 and is a 20 litre robust machine for community purposes.
“Mayor Suzanne Doyle and Cill Dara Housing Association contributed €400 towards the cost and the Association own the premises where the community garden is located.”
The community garden meet every Tuesday morning from 10am to 12pm and is open to all who would like to get involved. Tom McCutcheon, Manager of the Heritage Centre said that this is the first year to run the Harvest Fair.
“What we wanted to show is that sometimes small events can make a big impact and what a lovely way to bring people back to the things that really mater such as Harvest time,” he said.
