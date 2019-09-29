Naas Musical Society to stage Lip Sync Battle

Ever Wannabe a Spice Girl but felt you hadn’t the vocals? Well here’s your big chance!

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Naas Musical Society are holding a Music Night and a Lip Sync Battle in the Town House Hotel on Friday, October 11. Music on the night will be supplied by live band Home For the Weekend! The night gets underway at 8.30pm with admission only €5.

So if you see yourself as a Post Malone or a Britney Spears, get your costume together, grab your hairbrush and practice in front of the mirror and get your name and song choice into naasmusical@gmail.com.

Come along on the night for the music and craic and sure you might even fit in a bop or two as well— and all whilst helping Naas Musical Society raise important funds for their March production of the divinely funny Sister Act The Musical.

For further information contact society PRO Aishling at Aishling.conway@gmail.com