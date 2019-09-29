My Kildare Life interview with Michael Moriarty

Michael, originally from Baltinglass but living in Naas, is an author and former general secretary of Education and Training Boards Boards Ireland

Michael was was born near Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow. His father John was the headmaster in a local school. Michael went to boarding school in De La Salle College in Waterford.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

I love the diversity in Co Kildare; the north is more urban and the south is more rural. Secondly I have always admired Kildare footballers. My father (a Kerry man) always told us stories of the big Kerry-Kildare games from the late 1920s and early 1930s. To this day, Kerry folk admire Kildare footballers as fellow football aristocrats.

WHAT'S YOUR IDEAL DAY SPENT IN KILDARE?

Visiting the military museum in the Curragh Camp followed by a trip to the nearby racecourse.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE RESTAURANT IN KILDARE?

As I like roomy restaurants with good food, I think my favourite is the Bistro in the Killashee House Hotel in Naas.

CAN YOU TELL ME ABOUT YOUR PAST WORK WITH THE WORK WITH ETBI?

I have now retired from ETBI (Education and Training Boards Ireland) after being the general secretary for 21 years. During that period I oversaw the transformation of the VEC sector into the ETB sector. ETBI is the national body representing ETBs and it grew tremendously in size and influence over my two decades in charge.

I stepped down as the general secretary in order to write a book on leadership after my own lengthy leadership career (35 years) in both the public and private sectors.

This month I am launching my new book, Every Leader’s Reality Guide.

I am pleased that it has been endorsed by a number of high-profile national and international leaders. It really is a self-help book that sets out how leaders or aspiring leaders need to focus on themselves if they want to lead others successfully. Leadership is not for the privileged few as we are all leaders at home, at work or in our communities.

Every Leader’s Reality Guide is available in local bookshops or at www.michaelmoriarty.ie.