Clane centre presented with €10,000 cheque for new bus fund

The Clane based John Sullivan centre run by the Irish Wheelchair Association received its €10,000 cheque towards a new bus fund on September 16.

The Association entered a competition to win a BBQ party with Irish Pride & Calor Gas.

But it turned out that the competition organisers were willing to give the money instead of the BBQ.

The prize was for the Biodiversity Garden at Centre, Clane. They were also impressed with their efforts to ensuring a cleaner environment.

On September 16, Jennifer Fagan, brand manager for Calor, and Declan Grant, marketing manager, Irish Pride, were welcomed by Eileen O’Brien, the JS Centre, Gillian Goulding, Services Manager, Irish Wheelchair Association and David Collins, who gave them a tour around the garden.

Among other things, David explained how they are now making hedgehog and bat boxes at the biodiversity garden.

Mr Grant, commenting on the decision to award the prize to the centre, said their video on the garden and what they were doing with it was brilliant.

Ms Fagan said the effort which went into the video was very different to the other entries and made them stand out.

Eileen O’Brien said they were now well on their way to getting a another bus. The funding they get themselves is matched by funding from the Irish Wheelchair Association. They have four but one is “forever in the garage.” A new one, due next year, is already paid for.

David Collins said they need a bigger bus for the Carbury and Maynooth runs. The buses are needed to bring wheelchair users to the centre for activities.