New priest welcomed to serve in Clane area

The new Church of Ireland part time priest for Clane Union of Parishes was a service engineer and test technician in a previous work existence.

Dublin Artane native, the Revd Ruth O’Kelly, began her career in the 1980’s. “We worked on the check-in terminals for the airport,” said Revd Ruth, who was the only woman on the team along with eight men.

On Thursday night, September 19, she was introduced and commissioned to the Clane Union by the Most Revd Patricia Storey, Bishop of Meath and Kildare at the Church of St Michael & All Angels, Millicent.

Revd Ruth, who lives in Kingscourt, Cavan — where her husband, Martin, also from Artane, Dublin, is rector — will work three and a half days in the parish.

A late vocation, she was ordained in 2014.

She and Martin have three children, Daniel, Owen and Rachel, all in their 20’s, and one grandchild, Hada, who will be three in November.

She worked in the Rathfarnham, Dublin parish for the last four years, having previously been a deacon in Mullingar.

Last Thursday she checked into Clane Union in a ceremony attended by around eighteen clergy folk. She was welcomed and thanked, by Clane Union and Rathfarnham in turn. Pastime wise, she likes to “potter around the garden” and chill out walking their two dogs.

Revd Kevin Brew, who taught her in Mount Temple school, said Ruth “quickly gained the affection of the parish in Howth in a quick stay.”