Call for Rathangan Day Care Centre pedestrian crossing

A call has been made for a pedestrian crossing opposite the entrance to the Day Care Centre in Rathangan.

Cllr Anne Connolly voiced her concerns at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on Wednesday, September 18. Cllr Connolly said the road is very busy, and asked the council to take into account that the particular road leads down to the boys National School.

“School children have to cross the road at this junction, and senior citizens attending the Day Care Centre,” she said.

She said a pedestrian crossing would facilitate that. A report issued by the council said; “This request will require an assessment of need/warrant and a source of funding would need to be identified.”

Brenda Cuddy, Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District Engineer, said the issue has been sent into road design, and that a criteria has to be met.

Meanwhile, Cllr Mark Stafford asked the council to give an update on its plan to protect the view and vista of the Rath in Rathangan.

A report issued by the council said: “The Rath in Rathangan is not on the Record of Monuments and Places (List of Protected Structures) in the County Development Plan 2017-2023.

“The Heritage Officer has advised that the council does not have any plans for the protection of the view and vista of the Rath.”