Kildare poet wins Trocaire award

Maynooth woman Helen Fallon has been announced as one of the winners in the annual Trócaire poetry competition this year. Helen won the runner up prize for her poem ‘Shell-shocked land’ in the ‘adult non-published poet’ category

The 2019 competition prize winners gathered in Dublin recently to receive their awards. Trócaire’s annual poetry competition, in association with Poetry Ireland, uses the arts to raise awareness about the leading global justice issues of our time. The winners of this year’s competition took part in a showcase event in Poetry Ireland’s centre in Dublin on Culture Night. The event also included the launch of an anthology of fifty of the best poems from the eight years of the competition.

This year the competition explored the theme ‘Land is Life’. Poets were encouraged to explore a local to global perspective, and reflect on Ireland’s own history of hunger and migration.

Each year, the winning poems are published in booklet form and presented to the winners at the awards ceremony. The booklets are also distributed at events throughout the year, including poetry readings, Culture Night, literary festivals and schools workshops, ensuring a wide readership.