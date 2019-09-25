Deaths in Kildare, Wednesday, 25 September, 2019

Ann (Annie) Doyle (née Redmond) - Straffan Way, Maynooth, Kildare/Enniscorthy, Wexford



The death has occurred of Ann Doyle who passed away peacefully, at Maynooth Community Care Unit. Ann (Annie), loving wife of Jim and dear mother of Barry, Kieran, Declan and Jean. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Margaret and Nellie, brother Mark, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Enniscorthy arriving at 4pm. House Private.

Alec Crosse - Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh, Tipperary/Kildare

The death has occurred of Alec Crosse, Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh, Tipperary/Kildare who passed away peacefully on September 24 at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Alec is predeceased by his brothers Eamonn and Gerry, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Betty (nee Rooney, Rowanville, Kildare Town), sons Alec and Adrian, daughters Anne and Maria, sisters Mary and Kay, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town tomorrow, Thursday (September 26) from 5pm with removal 7pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh. Requiem Mass Friday at 11:30am, followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

James (Jim) Sargent - Rathmore, Kildare / Naas, Kildare

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Sargent of Rathmore, Kildare/Naas, Kildare on September 23. Loving husband of Pattie and father of Rita, Dermot, Sean, David and Noel. Will be dearly missed by his family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Crosschapel arriving for 10.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Burgage Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box at the Church.

Eilis Costello (née O'Gorman) - Station Bridge, Sallins, Kildare

The death has occurred of Eilis Costello (née O'Gorman) Station Bridge who passed away peacefully on September 23 in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh. Beloved wife of the late Nico and sister of the late Patrick and Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Sr. Sheila, brothers Seamus, Sean, Noel and Laurence, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of The Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh.

Michael Curtis - Rockfield and Bennettsbridge, Athy, Kildare / Birr, Offaly / Laois

The death has occurred of Michael Curtis Late who passed away surrounded by his loving family at his daughter's residence, Clareen, Birr, Co. Offaly. Predeceased by his loving wife and best friend Ita (Curtis née Hyland), his parents Michael and Catherine, brothers Lar and Jimmy and godchild Bernie. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Marie, son-in-law Niall, adored grandchildren Neil-Joseph and Sean-Michael, brothers Johnny, Paddy and Brendan, sisters Betty, Peg and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Marie and Niall Mahers's residence, Derrybeg, Clareen, Birr from 3pm on Wednesday afternoon until the conclusion of prayers, which begin at 9pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Thursday morning, to arrive at Seir Kieran's Church, Clareen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Seir Kieran's Cemetery. House private Thursday morning please.

Daniel Grimes-Kilteel, Kildare



Daniel (Dan) Grimes, The Lodge, Kilteel, Rathmore passed away on September 21. Loving son of Paul and Karen and treasured brother of Laura. Will be dearly missed by his family, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandaunts, granduncles, work collegues and a large circle of close friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 5p.m. to 8p.m. Removal on Wednesday afternoon to Terenure College Chapel arriving for 2p.m. Funeral Service followed by Cremation Service in the Victorian Chapel Mt. Jerome, at 4p.m.