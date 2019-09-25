No provision for a Lollipop person for Monasterevin despite school traffic concerns

Kildare County Council has confirmed that it does not have any provisions for the appointment of a School Warden or Lollipop Person for Monasterevin despite concerns raised by parents and the school board for St Evin's national school.

However it has confirmed that a junior warden pilot scheme may be introduced for St Evin's in Drogheda Street to slow the movement of traffic and create a traffic management system at school drop off times. The council has also agreed to seek clarification on what lorries or HGV's are using Drogheda street and engage with haulage companies to outline to them the restrictions in place along Drogheda street

According to the council the Road Safety Officer Declan Keogh met with the school principal of St Evin's national school, Declan Costello in August prior to the schools re-opening and discussed local issues and some concerns being raised by parents and the school board.

"In the absence of a school warden being provided, the council suggested the school might consider the 'Junior School Warden' scheme, similar to the one which currently operates outside St Peter's national school on the same street in the town," a council spokesperson said.

"Road Safety Officer Declan Keogh, would consider the junior warden scheme as a safe, effective and efficient scheme and suggested to the school that it be operated on a pilot scheme basis initially. Drogheda Street, Monasterevin serves a number of schools and although parking spaces are limited and parking may be restricted along the street, the road safety officer is of the view that this in itself provides for a slow movement of traffic and creates its own traffic management. The council will seek clarification on what lorries or HGV's are using Drogheda street and engage with haulage companies to outline to them the restrictions in place along Drogheda street. The council will also examine signage for both ends of Drogheda street to deter lorry/hgv drivers from using the route."

