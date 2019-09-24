Crime prevention talk for Rathangan and Lullymore areas in October 

A series of interesting talks are planned for Rathangan in the coming weeks.

Lullymore, Barnaran, Drumsru and Cappanargid (LBDC) Community Alert Group, together with Rathangan Community Alert Body (RCAB) are holding a series of talks in Rathangan Community Centre over the next few months, starting with a talk on crime prevention in October.

The first talk will be given by Sergeant George Doherty, the Crime Prevention Sergeant for Kildare. It will take place on Monday, October 7 at 8pm in Rathangan Community Centre. Sergeant Doherty will talk about the kinds of measures that residents and community groups can take to reduce crime in their areas.

Cllr Brendan Wyse said he has been working with LBDC Community Alert on the talks and he explains that more events are planned.

“The talk in October is just the first in a series of talks that have been scheduled. We have arranged for a talk on Drugs Awareness in December and a talk relating to Cyber Safety next March. There has been great enthusiasm amongst the LBDC and Rathangan Community Alert Groups to make these talks happen. Fiona O’Loughlin T.D., Community Garda Gary Cogan and I, have been there to support them in any way we can,"he said.