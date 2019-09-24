Europe-wide campaign to have no road deaths on Thursday

The European Day Without A Road Death #ProjectEDWARD takes place this Thursday.

This aim is to have a day without fatalities on Europe’s roads.

An Garda Síochána will be supporting the campaign and are calling on road users to sign up to an online pledge:

The pledge is calling on each subscriber to:

Remind my family, friends and colleagues to take extra care on the roads. Put my lights on for safety. Drive as safely as I can and follow the rules when behind the wheel or riding a motorbike or bicycle. Be extra vigilant and attentive to the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, children, older people and horse riders. Drive at speeds that are both legal and safe. Carry out proper safety checks on my tyres. Pay particular attention when driving near schools, and where there are lots of children. Never drive after drinking alcohol or taking drugs/medicines that could impair safety. Look as far ahead as possible and not tailgate other drivers Always wear my seat belt and ensure that everyone with me wears theirs. Not use my mobile phone while driving. Ensuring I am not distracted by anything inside or outside the car, or inside my head. Set a good example to my passengers by driving calmly and safely. If I’m a passenger, make sure that the driver is fit and legal to drive.

Drive safely on Thursday!