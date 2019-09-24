Celbridge disability housing shortlisted for prestigious awards 

A county Kildare housing project has been singled out for it's innovative design as one of the best in the country.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

The Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH) has announced more than 30 housing schemes that have been shortlisted for the prestigious biennial ICSH Allianz Community Housing Awards 2019 on October 10.

Dr Donal McManus, Chief Executive of the ICSH said the 2019 award entries demonstrate the scale of the work that is ongoing throughout the country, which is helping to build a progressive vision of the social housing sector.

Reflecting on St John of God’s ‘The Laurels’ housing development in Celbridge, which has been shortlisted under the Housing for People with Disabilities category, Dr Donal McManus added: "The Laurels is a wonderful example of high-quality, energy efficient and sustainable housing built in a very beautiful setting. Saint John of God Housing Association leads in the provision special needs housing in Ireland, as well as promoting the right of people with specific needs to live independently”.

The ICSH Community Housing Awards, sponsored by Allianz, is a biennial competition that celebrates trailblazing excellence within the social housing sector, showcasing housing quality, innovation and partnership.

The awards serve to demonstrate that approved housing bodies and local authorities are continually making efforts to meet high levels of housing demand and that good housing is the cornerstone to building diverse, sustainable and inclusive communities.

This is the ninth year of the ICSH/Allianz Community Housing Awards, which will be presented after the ICSH Biennial Social Housing Conference dinner on October 10 in Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford.

The awards are sponsored by Allianz Insurance. And this year we are delighted to announce that the Community Housing Awards will be presented by Brendan Courtney, RTÉ Presenter and Broadcaster.