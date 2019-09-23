National News
Garda update on teenager missing from Laois
Found safe and well
Gardaí have issued an update on a teenager who was missing from Laois for more than two weeks.
Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Gearóid Morrissey from Mountmellick.
On Monday morning gardaí said that Gearóid has been located safe and well.
Gearóid was previously last seen on Thursday, September 5 in Mountmellick. Gardai issued an appeal following his disappearance.
