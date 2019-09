Newbridge Gardaí have a number of bikes that they would like to re-unite with their owners.

There are adult bikes, kids bikes, old and new.

If you believe any of the bicycles might be yours, you can view them at Newbridge Garda Station today Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10am to 4pm or contact Newbridge Garda Station at 045 431212.

