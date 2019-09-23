Kildare gardai take the train for Operation Rail

Kildare Gardai are among those involved in a commuter rail operation this morning, in order to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour and drug transportation.

Gardai are travelling on trains between Athy and Portlaoise and Hazlehatch/Celbridge focusing on criminal activity.

Local Gardaí will patrol the train stations with a particular focus on the prevention of bicycle theft. Bicycle theft prevention advice will be given to cyclist. There will be a particular focus on students returning to college.

The operation, which began at 6.30am this morning, also involves gardai from the Laois/Offaly division, Garda Reserve officers and Iarnród Éireann staff.

SEE ALSO: Kildare man killed in Cavan crash