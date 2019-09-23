Kildare man killed in Cavan canal crash named locally

The victim of the Cavan canal crash has been named locally as Daniel Grimes.

The 26-year-old from Kilteel died after the car he was travelling in entered the canal at Woodford River, Ballyheady Bridgeat on the Ballinamore to Ballyconnell road on Saturday evening, September 21.

Two other occupants of the car aged in their 20s managed to escape and raise the alarm.

The body of Mr Grimes was recovered from the water, and gardaí said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

One occupant was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution, but both survivors are unharmed.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out technical examination at the scene, and investigations are ongoing.