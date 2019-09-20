Ten house development proposed for Byrne's Cross in Newbridge

Plans have been lodged for a new development at Byrnes Cross near St Mark's Secondary School in Newbridge.

MCD Developments Limited wants to demolish an existing single storey dwelling to make way for the construction of 10 two-storey dwellings consisting of four semi-detached units, and two terraced blocks of three units at Cornelscourt.

The plans were lodged on September 4 and submissions are due by October 8. A decision is due on October 29.