Whitewater Shopping Centre plans for new cafe and pedestrian avenue
Planning application lodged
Whitewater Shopping Centre
Plans are being put in place for a new cafe and pedestrian avenue at the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge.
DIE Ireland ICAV want permission to demolish an existing retail unit, external seating and canopies to make way for a larger unit, a cafe and a new central meeting point on The Avenue.
They also want the go ahead for a new replacement pedestrian canopy, and seating area.
The application was lodged with Kildare County Council on September 6 and submissions can be made to the local authority by October 10.
A decision is due on October 31.
