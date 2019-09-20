Is this the biggest spider in Kildare?
Time of year
Kildare weather spotted this spider yesterday
It's that time of year when the biggest spiders are cropping up in homes across the county.
Kildare weather spotted this beauty last night. Have you seen some large six legged creatures in your home over the last few days? Send in any pictures you have of these giant visitors to editor@leinsterleader.ie
Easily one of the biggest I’ve ever seen in the house and right beside the pillow and all #stuffofnightmares pic.twitter.com/VdygTvL5Mw— Kildare Weather (@KildareMet) September 19, 2019
