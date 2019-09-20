Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to change with outbreaks of rain, some heavy at times, expected over the country.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for the day to begin dry in most areas and there will be good sunny spells over the north and east for a while. However showery rain in the southwest will spread gradually eastwards during the afternoon and evening. The rain will turn heavy over parts of Munster and Connacht late in the day, whereas some eastern counties may remain dry. Southeast winds will further freshen. Highest temperatures 18 to 21 degrees.

A spell of sometimes heavy rain will affect all areas during Saturday night, accompanied by fresh southeast winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann says it will be mostly cloudy cooler and windy with further showery outbreaks of rain. Some heavy downpours are possible locally, but winds veering southwest will have eased and rain will clear in the evening.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4UrWU



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SDMVu pic.twitter.com/JBcfGmfcND — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 20, 2019

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann says it will begin bright and dry in most places. Another batch of rain and strong winds arriving in the west before midday will quickly spread countrywide with strong to gale force southerly winds. The rain will ease for a time on Monday night and winds will moderate.