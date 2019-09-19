Kildare resident Jack O'Connor has withdrawn from Wicklow Dail bid

Kildare resident and former SIPTU president Jack O’Connor has withdrawn from a bid to become a Labour party TD in Wicklow, in place of a younger colleague.

Mr O’Connor, who is the party’s national chairman, had always maintained that he would only accept the nomination if no one from the local Labour Party organisation was prepared to contest.

But on Wednesday evening Mr O’Connor, who lives near Caragh, proposed that Wicklow Town based Cllr Paul O’Brien should replace him as the party’s candidate for the next general election.

The proposal was approved.

Cllr O’Brien is one of two newly elected councillors for the party in the most recent election. He is also the national president of the Irish Soccer Referees Society.