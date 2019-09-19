Odour warnings at Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant in the coming weeks

Irish Water has advised of potential odour while essential works are carried out at Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant in the coming weeks

Due to essential works at the Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant, there is a risk of intermittent odours from the plant due to works scheduled to take place on Fridays only in the coming weeks.

Works will take place from 8am until 8pm each Friday until Friday, October, 25 2019.

There may be intermittent odours during these work times. Irish Water have stated that they will make every effort to minimise the risk of odours and to complete these works as quickly as possible.

Irish Water would like to apologise for any odours that arise while the work is being carried out.

