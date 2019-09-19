Bring your apples to Kildare town's Harvest Fair

A harvest fair will take place in the Market Square in Kildare town on Saturday between 12 noon and 4pm.

A new 20 litre apple press will be available for the community for apple pressing so people can bring along their apples on the day.

Run in conjunction with the Heritage Centre and the Kildare town Community Garden, the community apple press will be located outside the Heritage Centre on the day.

Georgina Kemmy of the Community Garden in Campion Crescent said that the new press was purchased this week.

"We have a community garden in Kildare town," Georgina said. "As part of our grant application we applied to purchase nine apple trees and a community press. The press cost €1,200 and is a 20 litre robust machine for community purposes. Mayor Suzanne Doyle and Chill Dara Housing Association contributed €400 towards the cost and the Association own the premises where the community garden is located. Anyone can bring their apples along for juicing on the day."

The Community Garden meet every Tuesday morning from 10am to 12pm and is open to all who would like to get involved.

"We started up last November so we are nearly going a full year," she said. "We have a great crew that come along once a week and we have a kids evening after school on Mondays."

Tom Mc Cutcheon Manager with the Hertitage Centre said that this is the first year to run the Harvest Fair.

"What we wanted to show is that sometimes small events can make a big impact and what a lovely way to bring people back to the things that really mater such as Harvest time," he said.

SEE ALSO: Summer stars party held in Athy Library