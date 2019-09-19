Kildare court cut short for race meeting

Naas District Court was cut short yesterday, Wednesday, September 18, for the more Kildare of reasons - a race meeting was taking place.

For the past few months both Naas District and Circuit courts have been held at Naas Racecourse because of renovation work being carried out on the roof of the courthouse in Naas.

But on Wednesday, the courts had to vacate Naas Racecourse at lunchtime in order to make way for a race meeting.

This forced Judge Flann Brennan, who faced a list of 161 cases that morning to adjourn a large number of cases, including all contested cases to another day.

Read also: Teenager locked in house in Turkey for months

However, he did hear four cases after lunch in one of the smaller courtrooms in Naas Courthouse, in an area of the building not currently affected by the work on the roof.

He expressed his surprise on a number of occasions about the difficulty of the task, given the sheer number of cases.

Work is expected to conclude on the courthouse in the centre of Naas in mid-November.

Naas courthouse is currently closed for renovations until mid-November