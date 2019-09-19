Summer star party held at Athy library

The Athy Summer Stars Party reading programme, which was held in the Community Library on Saturday September 14, has been hailed as a huge success.

The results have been described as 'incredible' with over 300 children signed up for the Summer Reading Challenge in Athy Library this year. The party commenced with a puppet show from 'Moon and Sixpence' theatre company.

It was a Red Riding themed show with an environmental twist. The children were then presented with their reading Certificates and medals. Finally there was a huge excitement in the library when 'Glitter babes and Inked Dudes' arrived.

The children got to choose between glitter tattoos or unicorn and monster horns.

