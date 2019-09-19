Summer star party held at Athy library
300 children took part
The children enjoying the puppet show
The Athy Summer Stars Party reading programme, which was held in the Community Library on Saturday September 14, has been hailed as a huge success.
The results have been described as 'incredible' with over 300 children signed up for the Summer Reading Challenge in Athy Library this year. The party commenced with a puppet show from 'Moon and Sixpence' theatre company.
It was a Red Riding themed show with an environmental twist. The children were then presented with their reading Certificates and medals. Finally there was a huge excitement in the library when 'Glitter babes and Inked Dudes' arrived.
The children got to choose between glitter tattoos or unicorn and monster horns.
