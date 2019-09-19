First Monasterevin Blueway 5km fun run or walk to take place

The first Monasterevin Blueway 5km fun run or walk will take place on Sunday, September 29 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Monasterevin Community Centre is organising the event which will begin at the community centre and follow a route along the banks of the canal, taking participants over some of the many bridges that give the town its reputation as the Venice of Ireland.

Runners and walkers will have a chance to experience the natural beauty of the surrounding waterways and the impending Blueway.

Refreshments will be provided in the community centre afterwards, with the help of the People’s Market, with all funds raised going towards the centre’s ambitious plans for further development.

According to organisers the centre is in the process of a LEADER application and they need to raise money for matched funding.

The idea for the event was inspired by all of the recent talk about the Blueway project, as well as the local Tidy Towns’ Bridging Times looped walk. Waterways Ireland responded positively to the idea.

The event will be chip timed by JustRuns Events and you can register at justrunsevents.com/registrations – the entry fee is €10. Sponsorship opportunities are available and any interested parties are invited to get in touch with the centre.

The funds raised will go towards matching funding required to access a LEADER grant to upgrade the community centre.