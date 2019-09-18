Kildare school secretaries set to protest over pay on Friday

Protests will take place in 250 school locations across the country on Friday morning including St Laurences National School, Sallins, as part of the school secretaries pay protest.

School secretaries are set to engage in a brief one hour work stoppage at the start of the school day on Friday.

Secretaries will protest outside their school, or may join with colleagues at another school protest for the duration of the stoppage.

The dispute is over the education department’s refusal to address a two-tier pay system that leaves most earning just €12,500 a year, with irregular, short-term contracts that force them to sign on during the summer holidays and other school breaks.

A meeting between Fórsa and education department officials, about the issues behind industrial action by school secretaries, concluded this morning (Wednesday) without agreement.

The union said there was no breakthrough on any of the issues and industrial action by school secretaries is now set to go ahead on Friday, September 20.

Fórsa’s head of education Andy Pike said the department didn’t offer any credible proposals to end the pay injustice facing most of the country’s school secretaries: “The two-tier low-pay regime for school secretaries has been in force for more than four decades. In that time we’ve seen little if any serious engagement from the Department of Education. This morning’s meeting failed to deliver any progress what so ever.



“We didn’t raise our expectations when we met with them today. Nothing was tabled by officials from the department to end this long-standing pay injustice. Our focus now is the industrial action that’s set to commence on Friday,” he said.

